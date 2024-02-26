Northern Trust Corp Purchases 74,431 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,771 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of First Solar worth $162,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.56.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $142.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.16.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

