Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Entergy worth $188,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $102.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

