Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,061 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Targa Resources worth $195,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

