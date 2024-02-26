Northern Trust Corp Sells 163,003 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 163,003 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Marathon Oil worth $196,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.78 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

