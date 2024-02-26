Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,634 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Hologic worth $201,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hologic by 189.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Hologic by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

