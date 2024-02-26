Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,867 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,879 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Splunk worth $163,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 729,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 346,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

