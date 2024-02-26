Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,996 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Waters worth $195,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $331.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.90. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.