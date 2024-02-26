Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,695 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $160,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

