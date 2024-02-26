Northern Trust Corp Sells 944,776 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,327,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,776 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Carnival Co. & worth $182,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after buying an additional 565,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.1 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

