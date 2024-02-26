Northland Power Inc. (NPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.25. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.85.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.