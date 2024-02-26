Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 15th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NPI opened at C$23.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$34.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

