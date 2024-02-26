NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.