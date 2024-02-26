Novanta (NOVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.73. Novanta has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

