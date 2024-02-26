Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after buying an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $220.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

