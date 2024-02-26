Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $126,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $220.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

