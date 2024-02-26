NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $55.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

