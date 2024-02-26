Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,715 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the first quarter worth $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU opened at $10.22 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.93.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

