NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

