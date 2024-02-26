NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,970,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $857,070,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $5,220,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

