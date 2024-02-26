NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.5% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $597.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

