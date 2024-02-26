NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of NVIDIA worth $11,445,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day moving average of $505.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

