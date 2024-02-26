Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $36.81 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $175.75. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

