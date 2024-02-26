Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.03.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.94. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

