Okta (OKTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Okta has set its Q4 guidance at $0.50-0.51 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Okta Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.94. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

