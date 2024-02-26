ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $73.83.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

