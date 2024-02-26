Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 452.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,448 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Onto Innovation worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $178.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.82. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $76.40 and a one year high of $186.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

Insider Activity

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.