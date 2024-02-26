Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $270.63 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $274.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

