Option Care Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHFree Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

