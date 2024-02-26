Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $111.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

