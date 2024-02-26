Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 720.0%.

NYSE:ORC opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

