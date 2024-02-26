Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 720.0%.
Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:ORC opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.81.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
