O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $198,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,906 shares of company stock valued at $20,723,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,058.02 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,074.04. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $997.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $962.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.