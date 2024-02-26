OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Position Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.64% of OSI Systems worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1,272.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $131.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

