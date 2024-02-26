Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $2.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTLK. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.02. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 46.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.