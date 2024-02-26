Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.17% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $67.88 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

