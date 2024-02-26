Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG opened at $175.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.74. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

