Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific Price Performance

PARR stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

