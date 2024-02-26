Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

