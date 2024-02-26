Paramount Global (PARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

