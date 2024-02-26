Paramount Global (PARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
