Paramount Global (PARAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of 0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of 13.40 and a 1-year high of 27.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is 20.23 and its 200-day moving average is 18.04.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PARAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
