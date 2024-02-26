Paramount Global (PARAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of 0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of 13.40 and a 1-year high of 27.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is 20.23 and its 200-day moving average is 18.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARAA. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

