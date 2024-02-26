Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,440 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

