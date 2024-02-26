Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Position Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Parke Bancorp worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $94,071.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $94,071.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $154,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,801.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,030 shares of company stock worth $34,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PKBK opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.83. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 23.84%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

