Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,794 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Copart were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.38 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

