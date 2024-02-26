Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 36 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $882.29 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $886.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $822.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $782.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

