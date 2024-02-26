Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 41 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $384.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.68 and its 200 day moving average is $382.61. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.05 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

