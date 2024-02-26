Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 10.1 %

Booking stock opened at $3,505.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

