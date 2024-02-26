Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $355.03 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $357.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.10.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

