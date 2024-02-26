Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 104 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,238,281 shares of company stock worth $526,024,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The company has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

