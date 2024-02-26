Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 137 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $34,962.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $114.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $115.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

