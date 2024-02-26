Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 164 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.83.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $117.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

