Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 200 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 650,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 137,484 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,476,000 after acquiring an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EL opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

